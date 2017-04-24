2017 CalArts Character Animation Student Films Posted on Monday, April 24, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Perhaps because each student creates their own films (rather than in teams), graduation season at the California Institute of the Arts always produces a wide and intriguing array of short animated films.

The four films presented here range from the dark humor of Josh Swallow’s “Please,” rendered in the vibrant style of a children’s picture book, to the intense psychopathy of Aram Sarkisian’s “Winston” and its nod to the tales of Edgar Allan Poe.



PLEASE

Director: Josh Swallow (4th year)

Composer: Gage Bruce

Voice actor: Joe Whyte

Thanks: Phil Rynda, Andrew Chesworth, Dariush Derakhshani

Toolkit: Maya





WINSTON

Director: Aram Sarkisian (4th year)

Cast: Winston – Matt Kelly

Story by: Aram Sarkisian

Written by: Gabby Capili, Aram Sarkisian

Writing Consultant: Caleb Roitz

Composer: Jacob Shrum

Music Sampling Engineer: Drew Denton

Sound Design: Ben Huff





CAT CITY

Director: Victoria Vincent

Sound design: Josh Yeung

Music: ask my bull, recorded by josh yeung

Voices: Ty Jonni, Isabel, Aster





STEPS

Director: Alex Avagimian (2nd year)

Sound Design: Logan Byers



Watch all the 2017 CalArts Character Animation films here.

