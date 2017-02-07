Aardman Nathan Love Adds Jon O’Hara as Executive Producer Posted on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

Animation studio Aardman Nathan Love has further solidified its leadership by welcoming Jon O’Hara as Executive Producer.

A VFX, post-production and film mainstay for over a decade, O’Hara held senior producer roles at the likes of Click 3X, MPC and Hey Beautiful Jerk before joining Aardman Nathan Love, a studio that he’s had his eye on for quite some time. “I have been an admirer of [Co-Owner/Executive Creative Director] Joe Burrascano and his team’s character animation ever since they re-launched Toucan Sam in 3D,” he explains.

“The incredible depth they add to their stories and the soul in the characters they develop has always impressed me. I’m a natural fit with these killers and I am grateful to be contributing to the story. Along with that chemistry, I am most attracted to Joe’s leadership, drive and clear vision.”

In his new role as EP, O’Hara will not only set out to provide a comfortable, seamless production experience for Aardman Nathan Love’s creatives and collaborators but strive to achieve the joint goals shared with Aardman proper.

“My role will involve shaping the production pipeline internally, continuing our great client relationships, and developing new and original content with our directors,” he explains. “There are exciting projects in the works and I look forward to sharing them.”

O’Hara’s arrival comes on the heels of a prolific 2016 for Aardman Nathan Love, which added its animation flourish to a variety of memorable projects from the Xifaxan “Gut Guy” for Super Bowl 50 to Crayola’s introduction of vibrant new characters for the holidays and most recently, the return of Toucan Sam in a fun, beat-driven campaign for Froot Loops out of Leo Burnett.

“ANL is both a refreshing reminder of what I love about creating art in NYC and a model of success in a new production landscape,” adds the newly minted EP, who counts his work on VFX spots for brands like IBM, Movado, LG, Samsung and Google as well as GEICO, Skippy and Six Flags among his career highlights.

According to Burrascano, O’Hara’s diverse portfolio, experience and overall personality has proven invaluable since he’s joined Aardman Nathan Love. “Jon’s extensive experience producing the highest end of VFX & finishing, as well as fantastic storytelling make him a natural fit for our studio.

“He holds a strong reputation with clients for understanding their needs, and is valued for his honesty and integrity. In the few months that Jon’s been with us, I can already feel his pragmatic, calming and positive influence adding to the magic of our team.”

aardman.nathanlove.com