Aardman Signs Animation Director Daniel Hope Posted on Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Daniel Hope is the latest director talent to join Aardman’s stable of top animation directors. The studio will represent him in the UK, Europe, United States and Canada.

Growing up in near Norwich, Daniel went on to spend many years working in London’s top animation and visual effects houses before moving towards directing.

Working as a director in a range of styles and media on shorts, charity films, commercials and idents, Daniel has a passion for visual comedy, character exploration and nugget-sized storytelling. Daniel relishes the opportunity to experiment with new techniques, drawing from a breadth of experience and eclectic sources of inspiration.

“Daniel has a great understanding of story and characters along with a distinctive design style.” says Heather Wright, Executive Producer and Head of Partner Content at Aardman. “This along with his extensive CGI experience makes him a valuable addition to our roster of Directors.”

Currently based in Amsterdam, Daniel has worked with a range of big brands including Nike and Playstation.

