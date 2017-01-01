Aardman wonders: What if “Santa Forgot” Posted by Stephen Price on Sunday, January 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment

A powerful concept and frame-perfect design and execution from director Åsa Lucander and the Aardman crew made this emotional, low-key ad for Alzheimer’s Research UK a stand-out in the crowded 2016 holiday season.

Heather Wright, EP and head of partner content at Aardman: “Asa’s sensitive approach to telling this heartbreaking story makes it all the more powerful. Her design of the animation is both sophisticated and accessible to all ages and draws you into the story.

“The memory quilt sequence is a beautiful yet poignant moment which demonstrates a deeper empathy and understanding of dementia which will be immediately recognizable to carers and reminds us that the effects of this disease ripple far wider than the patient.”

“Dementia is the world’s greatest medical challenge, not only for the individuals affected and their families, but also for society as a whole. Over 850,000 people in the UK have dementia, and the condition has an economic impact in the UK of over £24bn a year, more than cancer and heart disease combined. It is also the leading cause of death amongst women in the UK.”

Client: Alzheimer’s Research UK

Agency: Freuds

Production: Aardman Animations

Director: Åsa Lucander

Original Story: James Fentiman @ Freuds

Producer: Jason Bartholomew

Project Manager: Hazel See

Art/Design: Åsa Lucander

Background Design: Marc Moynihan, Henry St Leger, Åsa Lucander

Storyboard: Andy Janes

Animation: Kim Alexander, Andy Fossey, Charlie Miller, Joe Wood, Phil Parker

Compositing: Spencer Cross, Alex King

Edit: Dan Hembery

Sound: Laura Izzard

Narration: Stephen Fry

Music: Hannah Peel