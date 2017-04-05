Againstallodds: James Wellbeloved “Mega City” Posted on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Three years after signing with Passion Animation Studio for UK and US representation, Stockholm-based duo againstallodds (aka Niklas Rissler and Derek Picken) have become the go-to directors for heart-tugging CG narratives.

This new :90 spot for natural pet food maker James Wellbeloved follows their 2015 break out hit “Loteria: Night Shift” and “Very: The Joy of Giving” released for the 2016 holiday season.

Client: James Wellbeloved

Agency: AMV BBDO

Producer: Darapen Vongsa-Nga

Creative Directors: Mike Crowe & Rob Messeter

Art Director: Nadja Lossgott

Copywriter: Nicholas Hulley

Production: Passion Animation Studios

Directors: againstallodds

Producer: Kate Goodwin

Editors: Daniel Budin, Kingsley Bailey

Grade: Rushes

Producer: Joe West

Colorist: Simona Cristea