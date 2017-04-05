Againstallodds: James Wellbeloved “Mega City”
Three years after signing with Passion Animation Studio for UK and US representation, Stockholm-based duo againstallodds (aka Niklas Rissler and Derek Picken) have become the go-to directors for heart-tugging CG narratives.
This new :90 spot for natural pet food maker James Wellbeloved follows their 2015 break out hit “Loteria: Night Shift” and “Very: The Joy of Giving” released for the 2016 holiday season.
Client: James Wellbeloved
Agency: AMV BBDO
Producer: Darapen Vongsa-Nga
Creative Directors: Mike Crowe & Rob Messeter
Art Director: Nadja Lossgott
Copywriter: Nicholas Hulley
Production: Passion Animation Studios
Directors: againstallodds
Producer: Kate Goodwin
Editors: Daniel Budin, Kingsley Bailey
Grade: Rushes
Producer: Joe West
Colorist: Simona Cristea