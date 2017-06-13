Animated “Gilbert” Typeface Honors Rainbow Flag Creator
To honor the memory of Gilbert Baker, LGBTQ activist, and creator of the now iconic Rainbow Flag, NewFest and NYC Pride partnered with Fontself and Animography to create a free (and free-spirited) animated typeface.
To download a free static version of Gilbert (single color & multi color font) or to learn more about it, please visit typewithpride.com. A free download of the animated version is available at animography.net/products/gilbert
Created by: NewFest, NYC Pride, Fontself, Animography