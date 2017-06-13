Animated “Gilbert” Typeface Honors Rainbow Flag Creator Posted on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 · Leave a Comment

To honor the memory of Gilbert Baker, LGBTQ activist, and creator of the now iconic Rainbow Flag, NewFest and NYC Pride partnered with Fontself and Animography to create a free (and free-spirited) animated typeface.

To download a free static version of Gilbert (single color & multi color font) or to learn more about it, please visit typewithpride.com. A free download of the animated version is available at animography.net/products/gilbert

Created by: NewFest, NYC Pride, Fontself, Animography

