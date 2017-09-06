Animating Safe Sex in Sweden (Mature) Posted on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 · Leave a Comment

CG artist David Sandell at Depiction in Stockholm: “This is a CG animated ad for 1177 Vårdguiden, a Swedish website and telephone service giving free medical advice and directing patients to health centers or clinics in Sweden, and Kronoberg County.

“Structured as an action movie trailer and intended to be screened in cinemas, the purpose of this ad is to inform teenagers and young adults of how easy it is to test yourself for chlamydia for free.”

Watch the breakdown (no audio):







Client: 1177 Vårdguiden

Agency: Länge Leve

Art Director: Totte el Siddig

Copywriter: Henrik Backberg

Project management: Niklas Ekdahl

Production, sound design: Depiction

Animation: David Sandell

