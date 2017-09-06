Animating Safe Sex in Sweden (Mature)
CG artist David Sandell at Depiction in Stockholm: “This is a CG animated ad for 1177 Vårdguiden, a Swedish website and telephone service giving free medical advice and directing patients to health centers or clinics in Sweden, and Kronoberg County.
“Structured as an action movie trailer and intended to be screened in cinemas, the purpose of this ad is to inform teenagers and young adults of how easy it is to test yourself for chlamydia for free.”
Watch the breakdown (no audio):
Client: 1177 Vårdguiden
Agency: Länge Leve
Art Director: Totte el Siddig
Copywriter: Henrik Backberg
Project management: Niklas Ekdahl
Production, sound design: Depiction
Animation: David Sandell