Animation director Andy Baker Joins Friends Electric Roster Posted on Monday, February 6, 2017

From the release:

Experimental animation director Andy Baker has joined the roster of artists and makers at Friends Electric for UK and European representation.

Andy’s latest work for Microsoft perfectly illustrates his distinctive playful and imaginative 2D animation style which has seen him collaborate with brands such as Vice, Adidas, Vans, Warner Bros & Marmite amongst many others.

Through Friends Electric, Andy is broadening his creative horizons by adopting new technologies to make and originate work for a range of platforms and long form narrative, whilst continuing to set the standard in 2D design & character driven, narrative based commercial animation.

Currently in the works is a ground-breaking VR music promo for one of the decade’s most relevant music artists, which is being billed as ‘a first of it’s kind’. Watch this space…

As well as developing his own signature style, Andy is renowned for his collaborations with revered international artists and illustrators, building in the process a unique network of creative partners.

http://friendselectric.tv/andy-baker