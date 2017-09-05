Here’s all the Animators involved in “Disjointed” Season One
Dave Hughes, creator of Adult Swim’s experimental cult hit Off the Air, gathers a swarm of 12 animators to create 10 animated interstitials for the first season of the Netflix series “Disjointed
Dave Hughes: “Since you wouldn’t know who did what by watching the episodes, I wanted to upload a short reel with each animator credited over their piece, as well as identify the music that we used under each piece.”
Client: Netflix
Creative director: Dave Hughes
Animators (in order of appearance):
Gabriel Mangold
Henry Bonsu/Damil Bryant
Anthony Schepperd
Sol Burbridge & Greg Arden of Bent Image
Jonathan Djob Nkondo
Taras Hrabowsky
Masanobu Hiraoka
Jake Fried
Harry Teitelman
Hideki Inaba
Musical artists (in order of appearance):
APM
Slime
Yat-Kha
Deafheaven
Flying Lotus
The Meters
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Jon Hopkins
Jenny Hval
A. Scriabin
Special thanks:
Titmouse, Megan Love