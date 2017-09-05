Here’s all the Animators involved in “Disjointed” Season One Posted on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Dave Hughes, creator of Adult Swim’s experimental cult hit Off the Air, gathers a swarm of 12 animators to create 10 animated interstitials for the first season of the Netflix series “Disjointed

Dave Hughes: “Since you wouldn’t know who did what by watching the episodes, I wanted to upload a short reel with each animator credited over their piece, as well as identify the music that we used under each piece.”

Client: Netflix

Creative director: Dave Hughes

Animators (in order of appearance):

Gabriel Mangold

Henry Bonsu/Damil Bryant

Anthony Schepperd

Sol Burbridge & Greg Arden of Bent Image

Jonathan Djob Nkondo

Taras Hrabowsky

Masanobu Hiraoka

Jake Fried

Harry Teitelman

Hideki Inaba

Musical artists (in order of appearance):

APM

Slime

Yat-Kha

Deafheaven

Flying Lotus

The Meters

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Jon Hopkins

Jenny Hval

A. Scriabin

Special thanks:

Titmouse, Megan Love

