Anne: The CBC’s Timeless Canadian Girl?

The new CBC series “Anne,” revisits the most popular Canadian narrative of all time “Anne of Green Gables,” and opens with a sequence of striking vignettes created by a US studio (Imaginary Forces) based on the work of a US artist (Brad Kunkle). Hmm.

The music however, “Ahead by a Century” by The Tragically Hip, is as Canadian as it gets.

For Imaginary Forces:

Creative Director: Alan Williams

Art Director/Original Paintings: Brad Kunkle

Executive Producer: Jon Hassell

Head of Production / Producer: Aleen Kim

Designers: Alan Williams, Joash Berkeley, Veronica Liu, Yifan Hu, Max Glascott

Animators: Chris Vincola, Max Strizich, Seth Minnich, Hogan Williams, William Russell

Editor: Rachel Ambelang

Coordinator: Christine Hernandez

Production Assistant: Michaela Forde

Music: The Tragically Hip “Ahead by a Century”