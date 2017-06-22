Artis Royal Zoo “Artis Lives” Posted on Thursday, June 22, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Illustration and motion from Christian Borstlap and the crew at Amsterdam creative studio Part of a Bigger Plan combine with Johnny Reilly’s VO to bring a feel-good fuzzy charm to this piece for the Artis Royal Zoo.

Agency: Part of a Bigger Plan

Concept, script, film direction & art work: Christian Borstlap

Directors assistant: Claire Peyton

Animation: Manuel Ferrari

Copywriter: Christian Bunyan

Narrater: John Reilly

Production: Part of a Bigger Plan

Post production: Smoke & Mirrors

Producer: Lonneke Bertens

Music producer: Chikuma Tsuboi

Sound design: Rens Pluym, Ambassadors

Sound production: Zoë de Regt

Music: ‘Way back home’ by Count Ossie and the Mystic Revelation of Rastafari

Courtesy of Dub Store Records, Japan