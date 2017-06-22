Artis Royal Zoo “Artis Lives”
Illustration and motion from Christian Borstlap and the crew at Amsterdam creative studio Part of a Bigger Plan combine with Johnny Reilly’s VO to bring a feel-good fuzzy charm to this piece for the Artis Royal Zoo.
Agency: Part of a Bigger Plan
Concept, script, film direction & art work: Christian Borstlap
Directors assistant: Claire Peyton
Animation: Manuel Ferrari
Copywriter: Christian Bunyan
Narrater: John Reilly
Production: Part of a Bigger Plan
Post production: Smoke & Mirrors
Producer: Lonneke Bertens
Music producer: Chikuma Tsuboi
Sound design: Rens Pluym, Ambassadors
Sound production: Zoë de Regt
Music: ‘Way back home’ by Count Ossie and the Mystic Revelation of Rastafari
Courtesy of Dub Store Records, Japan