Ash Thorp and Anthony Scott Burns Unleash "LOST BOY"

The creative power-duo of Ash Thorp and Anthony Scott Burns team with venerable Amsterdam post and production company PostPanic to take you deep into their stark a-punk-alyptic future in this ominous proof of concept short film called “LOST BOY.”

Ash Thorp: “For me, LOST BOY is an attempt to get back to that child-like mind that would sit and draw worlds that live in my mind for hours on end. It’s a form of language for me both artistically and conceptually.”

Produced by POSTPANIC PICTURES

Producers JULES TERVOORT – MISCHA ROZEMA

Story, screenplay & directed by ASH THORP & ANTHONY SCOTT BURNS

Starring NEREA REVILLA – WASTECLEY MORALES “LOST BOY”

Co-producers JONAS HENDRIX – ALVARO WEBER

Associate producer ANNEJES VAN LIEMPD

Consulting producer ANIA MARKHAM

Original score: ANGUS MACRAE & PILOTPRIEST

Director of photography: ARNAU VALLS COLOMER

Edited by ANTHONY SCOTT BURNS

VFX supervisor IVOR GOLDBERG

Costume design PATRICK RAZO

Sound designer JOCHEN MADER