Ash Thorp and Anthony Scott Burns Unleash “LOST BOY”
The creative power-duo of Ash Thorp and Anthony Scott Burns team with venerable Amsterdam post and production company PostPanic to take you deep into their stark a-punk-alyptic future in this ominous proof of concept short film called “LOST BOY.”
Ash Thorp: “For me, LOST BOY is an attempt to get back to that child-like mind that would sit and draw worlds that live in my mind for hours on end. It’s a form of language for me both artistically and conceptually.”
Produced by POSTPANIC PICTURES
Producers JULES TERVOORT – MISCHA ROZEMA
Story, screenplay & directed by ASH THORP & ANTHONY SCOTT BURNS
Starring NEREA REVILLA – WASTECLEY MORALES “LOST BOY”
Co-producers JONAS HENDRIX – ALVARO WEBER
Associate producer ANNEJES VAN LIEMPD
Consulting producer ANIA MARKHAM
Original score: ANGUS MACRAE & PILOTPRIEST
Director of photography: ARNAU VALLS COLOMER
Edited by ANTHONY SCOTT BURNS
VFX supervisor IVOR GOLDBERG
Costume design PATRICK RAZO
Sound designer JOCHEN MADER
Man, so nice to look at, but I must admit I felt nothing. There really wasn’t anything of substance, even a glimmer of character. It was an assortment of inconsequential visuals. But maybe I’m dense and missed the point, for some reason I thought this was suppose to be a spec trailer for a feature… Nonetheless, kudos to the team. Visually it was great, reminded me of Akira and Ghost in the Shell.
To tell a story you first need to feel something for one of the characters.
I don’t think you missed anything. I also felt this was nothing of consequence. It felt masterbatory IMHO