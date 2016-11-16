Ash Thorp and Anthony Scott Burns Unleash “LOST BOY”

Ash Thorp Lost boy | STASH MAGAZINE

The creative power-duo of Ash Thorp and Anthony Scott Burns team with venerable Amsterdam post and production company PostPanic to take you deep into their stark a-punk-alyptic future in this ominous proof of concept short film called “LOST BOY.”

Ash Thorp: “For me, LOST BOY is an attempt to get back to that child-like mind that would sit and draw worlds that live in my mind for hours on end. It’s a form of language for me both artistically and conceptually.”

Produced by POSTPANIC PICTURES
Producers JULES TERVOORT – MISCHA ROZEMA
Story, screenplay & directed by ASH THORP & ANTHONY SCOTT BURNS
Starring NEREA REVILLA – WASTECLEY MORALES “LOST BOY”
Co-producers JONAS HENDRIX – ALVARO WEBER
Associate producer ANNEJES VAN LIEMPD
Consulting producer ANIA MARKHAM
Original score: ANGUS MACRAE & PILOTPRIEST
Director of photography: ARNAU VALLS COLOMER
Edited by ANTHONY SCOTT BURNS
VFX supervisor IVOR GOLDBERG
Costume design PATRICK RAZO
Sound designer JOCHEN MADER

  1. Jamie Carvel says:
    November 16, 2016 at 10:17 pm

    Man, so nice to look at, but I must admit I felt nothing. There really wasn’t anything of substance, even a glimmer of character. It was an assortment of inconsequential visuals. But maybe I’m dense and missed the point, for some reason I thought this was suppose to be a spec trailer for a feature… Nonetheless, kudos to the team. Visually it was great, reminded me of Akira and Ghost in the Shell.

  2. Matt says:
    November 18, 2016 at 10:58 am

    To tell a story you first need to feel something for one of the characters.

  3. Tim Lane says:
    November 18, 2016 at 6:17 pm

    I don’t think you missed anything. I also felt this was nothing of consequence. It felt masterbatory IMHO