Meet "Geoff," Bean Fanatic and Family Man
Monday, September 4, 2017

Director Damon Duncan and the 3D animation crew at Assembly in Auckland show off their character and narrative skills with this mini-epic documenting the life of Geoff, devoted family man and bean fanatic.





Client: Kraft Heinz Australia

Agency: Y&R NZ

Production: Assembly

Director: Damon Duncan