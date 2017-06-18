Say Hello to Autonomous Rolf Posted on Sunday, June 18, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Berlin design house Zeitguised launched their new commercial arm called foam Studio with this CG short called “Auto Nom,” a whimsical and impossible-to-ignore effort “that explores the unexpected consequences of autonomous mobility.”

Backed by Japanese virtual pop star Hatsune Miku’s version of Tom Jones’ classic, “It’s Not Unusual,” the film finds a classic Mercedes gaining full autonomy with the help of an AI named Autonomous Rolf – with unexpected and gently comedic results.

Watch the equally strange Autonomous Rolf interview below.





Script, design, direction: Zeitguised

