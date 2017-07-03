Axis Group launches new brand – Axis Studios Posted on Monday, July 3, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

New global identity unites Axis Animation, Flaunt Productions & axisVFX under one banner alongside vast company growth, multiple office expansions, and a limited edition art book

27th June, 2017 – Glasgow, Scotland – Today, animation and VFX collective Axis Group has announced the official launch of Axis Studios – a new powerhouse identity that unites Axis’ three branches and locations across the UK.

Axis Studios cements the creative output of Axis Animation, Flaunt Productions and axisVFX under a singular banner with one common goal: deliver the unexpected. The three brands will operate with a greater degree of collaboration, enabling Axis Studios to tackle a wider range of exciting, large scale projects across all three locations, in every sector of the entertainment industry.

This change also reflects the continual growth and physical expansion taking place across Axis Studios’ three sub-brands. Axis Animation and Flaunt Productions in Glasgow and axisVFX in Bristol have expanded their studio size to house a creative crew of 230 people, and Axis London plans to relocate to a new studio space in late summer 2017.

We are Axis Studios

The launch of Axis Studios cements the collaborative relationship between the company’s three sub-brands: Axis Animation, Flaunt Productions and axisVFX. Although each brand has distinct goals, strategies and talent bases, the companies will share and collaborate under the aegis of Axis Studios. Talent and creative skills will work across projects in a unique setup of three studios acting as one.

Richard Scott, CEO at Axis Studios, comments: “Axis Studios bolsters our ability to be involved in the most creatively challenging areas of the entertainment industry. Whatever the demands of the project, Axis Studios can look across three companies and locations to select the optimum creative approach, production workflow and culture. We’re not beholden to one set template. Collaboration is at the core of Axis Studios, ensuring every project is tailored to its requirements.”

Axis Studios expansion

Alongside the Axis Studios rebrand, all three locations in Glasgow, London and Bristol have expanded their operations to tackle the influx of new and exciting work. As the mothership of Axis Studios, Axis Glasgow has doubled its physical space in its Skypark HQ, allowing for a creative crew of 180 people. This move is complemented by axisVFX’s recent expansion in the South West’s major film studio, The Bottle Yard Film Studios. axisVFX’s Bristol studio now has capacity for up to 50 people, with aims to grow the 2D and 3D teams to deliver VFX work on Aardman Animation’s upcoming feature film Early Man, along with a slate of television drama productions.

Axis London is also moving to a new central London location in summer 2017, where the team will continue to specialise in pre-production for a range of projects in television, films and video games, supporting all three studios in the Axis Studios group.

Debbie Ross, Executive Producer at Axis Studios, comments: “The Axis Studios expansion gives us access to a deeper pool of creative talent across all three locations. The artists in each of our studios have different but very complementary skillsets. It is so important for us to nurture, develop and work collaboratively with the best talent as they are the backbone to realising our future ambitions.”

Axis Studios art book

To celebrate the announcement of Axis Studios, the team is set to release a brand new art book detailing the fantastic work created behind the scenes at all three Axis Studios locations. From sci-fi to fantasy, from traditional to digital, the art book contains an abundance of imagination committed to paper.

Jon Beeston, Head of Art at Axis Studios, comments: “Concept and production art are the maps that lead us to fantastic treasures. Audiences don’t get to see the reams of work created during the pre-production and production stages of a project; we wanted to shine a spotlight on a number of the incredible artists who help us explore and define our characters, worlds and stories. We hope that readers enjoy the bounty that this treasure chest holds as much as we enjoy being able to share it.”

About Axis Studios

Axis Studios is based in the United Kingdom with a global clientele. It boasts one of the largest CGI production staffs in the UK and is on course to triple turnover between 2015 and 2018 to £15m.

Recent engagements include the Emmy Award-winning Lost In Oz for Amazon Studios, the Academy Award-nominated feature film Shaun the Sheep the Movie for Aardman Animations, the Royal Television Society Award-nominated visual effects for the BBC’s Doctor Who, and the Royal Television Society Award-winning Dawn of War III for Sega.