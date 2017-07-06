Beware the Great White Shark of Strawberries Posted on Thursday, July 6, 2017 · Leave a Comment

“The Shark In The Park” reveals the freakishly devious and ultimately carnivorous behavior of the Parco Pistris, an otherwise innocent-looking strawberry species discovered by The Korean Strange Plant Research Institute in 2016.

Powered by Hot Sugar’s track “There’s A Man Waiting At The Bottom Of The Stairs,” the film was directed by Polynoid with meticulously rendered macro animation by Woodblock.

Polynoid: “KSPRI commissioned us to take their research and create a visualization that would feature all of the stunning facts about the plant and still be entertaining in order to bring the piece not only to a biology focused but wider and younger audience.”

Client – KSPRI (Korean Strange Plant Research Institute)

Director – Polynoid

Production Company & Animation Studio – Woodblock

Producer – Selina Schmitt

Artists – Fabian Pross, Tom Weber, Jan Bitzer, Ilija Brunck, Csaba Letay, Sarah Eim, Michael Heberlein, Mars Dolschon, Markus Eschrich, Ivan Vasiljevic, Marco Kowalik, Roman Hinkel, Paul Schicketanz, Thorsten Löffler, Moritz Gläsle, Roman Kälin, Pascal Flörks, Felix Deimann, Tim Jockel

Sounddesign – Dolphin Smiles

Music – Hot Sugar “There’s A Man Waiting At The Bottom Of The Stairs”