Big Block Signs Director Marcus Kuhne Posted on Friday, January 13, 2017

Content studio Big Block continues to build speed and status with the addition of Spanish director Marcus Kuhne to its multifaceted roster.

Marcus Kuhne’s visually lush, daring, and slyly humorous work has been thrilling the Spanish market since the transition from celluloid to digital cameras; on the other side of the Atlantic, this self-taught filmmaker has the advantage of being a fresh-faced newcomer with the seasoned capabilities that only come with years of experience.

Kuhne’s transition to the American market is already marked with noteworthy achievements. His gravity-defying visual for The Chainsmokers hit “Don’t Let Me Down (feat. Daya),” which documents a drive through a sun-soaked California canyon gone wrong, garnered Kuhne the 2016 MTV VMA nomination for Best Electronic Video.

Recently Kuhne helmed rapper Trinidad James’ video for “Hipster Stripclub,” churning out a dark, acid-laced short that blurs the lines between reality and hallucination. To top off a stellar year, VEVO included Kuhne in their print and online issue of DSCVR Magazine, ranking him among their list of ten emerging directors to watch.

Kuhne’s high-energy aesthetic has also found a home in the much-desired intersection between art and commerce, having helmed branded web content for Ray-Ban and Reebok.

Executive Producer Geno Imbriale conveys Big Block’s shared sense of enthusiasm, saying: “We are thrilled to add Marcus’s artful flair to the Big Block roster. His work is outside the box – it pushes boundaries and stirs emotions, like true art. We’re proud to be partnering up with such a creative genius and to have access to Marcus’s one-of-a-kind directing style.”

Big Block may very well be one of the most capable multi-hyphenate companies working within the industry today. Part production company, part design studio and entertainment group, Big Block’s expansive offering allows them to work with agencies, networks and brands on an impressively wide range of cross-platform content.

