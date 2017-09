Black is the New Black in CNN Colorscope Series Posted on Thursday, September 7, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Short history of the color black directed and animated by Matt Abbiss for CNN as part of their Colorscope series.





Direction, Design and Animation by Matt Abbiss

Produced by Sarah-Grace Mankarious

Animation by Marta Reis Andrade

Sound Design by Bryan Stone

Music by Giacomo Smith