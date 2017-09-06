Brian Butcher named Head of Production at King and Country Posted on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

King and Country, a full-service, design-centric production company, has hired veteran producer Brian Butcher as its Head of Production. Butcher is working closely with Partner/EP Jerry Torgerson, to build the studio’s roster of talent and strengthen relationships with new and existing clients. With over 15 years experience managing integrated production through design, animation and live action, Butcher has collaborated with world-renowned agencies, brands, networks, gaming studios and more.

“We have followed Brian closely over the years and are thrilled to finally have him spearheading production at King and Country.” Torgerson adds, “His vast knowledge and experience with all facets of production demonstrate his abilities, which will elevate our team on every level.”

Most recently, Butcher was an independent producer at production co. Psyop, where he produced campaigns for Target, Samsung, Chobani, Aldi, and a SuperBowl spot for Toyota’s hydrogen car, the Mirai.

Prior to Psyop, Butcher held roles as Executive Producer at LA boutique design shop Iron Claw, and Senior Producer at bi-coastal studio Imaginary Forces. During this time, Butcher collaborated with brands and networks including Nike, Ram Trucks, Sapporo, Powerade, AT&T, Yoplait, Propel, Florida’s Natural, Sony Playstation, EA Sports, HBO, ABC, NBC, ESPN, History, SKY and FX. He has earned multiple awards including an Emmy nomination, working on campaigns and title sequences for the big and small screen.

“I have known Jerry and the King & Country team for many years and have always admired their creativity and work ethic.” Says Butcher, “We share many of the same philosophies when it comes to developing great content and helping clients succeed. I am thrilled to be able to join such a fantastic group and help them continue their history of success.”

kingandcountry.tv

