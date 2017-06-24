Brikk Joins Anchor Point Roster Posted on Saturday, June 24, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

Seattle animation and design production company, Anchor Point, has added Stockholm-based Brikk to its roster for exclusive representation in the United States.

Brikk is a creative studio headed by Samuel Fast, Josef Andersson and Björn Johansson. The studio has a broad set of skills with capabilities ranging from traditional cel animation, 2D, 3D, stop motion, and mixed media.

Brikk joins Wonderlust, Blame Your Brother and Wednesday Collective on Anchor Point’s growing roster. Creative Director and co-founder of Brikk, Josef Andersson, had this to say of their new partnership with Anchor Point,“We have been big fans of Anchor Point for quite a while and felt that our work would fit really well with the talented roster of studios they’ve put together. Anchor Point EP, Mike Holm, shares our passion for great animation and the craft itself, which was the deciding factor in our decision to join the team.”

Anchor Point offers collaborative and creative solutions by pairing clients and agencies with the right studios in their collective. Their creative partners offer a wide range of design and animation skills and a passion for storytelling. With a priority in coupling artistic integrity with client satisfaction, Anchor Point provides support and guidance through each step of production.

anchorpointanimation.com