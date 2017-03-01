Brooklyn’s tinygiant Adds Director Kal Karman Posted on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

Brooklyn-based production company tinygiant is eager to announce the addition of internationally recognized visual director Kal Karman to their collaborative powerhouse. After nearly two decades soaking up the fashion and atmosphere of Milan, US-born Karman brings to tinygiant his explorative outlook with an American work ethic and a global feel.

A true multi-hyphenate, Karman is driven to constantly evolve – both his style and his skillset. His work behind the camera began as an assistant cinematographer before transitioning to post production at Industrial Light and Magic. Karman’s move to Italy brought another career change when he began directing numerous music videos, commercials, and documentaries. His self-compelled growth continued when he sought out renowned photographers and self-started a career based in still photography. Karman describes his DNA as being built of the dual strands of the post production/special effects and fashion/beauty worlds.

Karman’s impressive credit list includes work with such brands as Armani, BVLGARI, David Yurman, Debeers Jewelry, Ferrero, Gucci, Konika Minolta, Lux, and Pepsico, just to name a few. His American-grown working sensibilities and Milan-fostered aesthetic have attracted his talents to leading global agencies including JWT Singapore, DDB Dubai, Ogilvy Madrid, JWT Barcelona, Saatchi & Saatchi Milan, GREY Manila, and many more.

Karman continues his evolution by joining tinygiant, where he is surrounded by a team of storytellers who also thrive on collaboration. Veronica Diaferia, tinygiant Founder and Executive Producer, describes Karman as having all the right traits, saying: “Kal is always ready for a challenge, with a clear vision and the will to keep pushing to make the work better. He is an all-around team player who listens and respects others’ opinions. He cares to make the client happy and loves what he does.”

On becoming part of the tinygiant family, Karman says “it’s sort of like coming home” and while still based in Milan, he’s excited to have a presence on the East Coast: “the fashion center of the marketplace.” His artistic goals include finding hybrid jobs that require both moving image and still photography, and “elevating the work artistically beyond the clients’ expectations.”

tinygiant is a small Brooklyn-based shop that prides itself on curating a new breed of directors and focusing on growing the company around people, not the other way around. They represent the next generation: a nimble, flexible group that is small, but can tackle any job of any size with colossal results.

www.tinygiant.tv/