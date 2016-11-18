Buck: David Blaine “Spectacle of the Real”
ECD Orion Tait and the Buck crew in New York conjure a psychotropic intro for David Blaine’s latest magic special (complete with VO by Christopher Walken) reflecting just how disoriented and delighted the audience feels after witnessing Blaine’s low-key but mind-f#cking feats.
Directed By: Buck
Executive Creative Director: Orion Tait
Creative Director: Thomas Schmid
Creative Director: Daniel Oeffinger
Executive Producer: Anne Skopas
Senior Producer: Kevin Hall
Production Coordinator: Alexi Yeldezian
Storyboard: Justin Fines, Olivia Blanc, Thomas Schmid
Design: Daniel Oeffinger, Jaedoo Lee, Justin Fines, Lucas Brooking, Olivia Blanc, Thomas Schmid, Yeojin Shin, Yker Moreno
Cel Animation: Benjy Brooke, Gonzalo Menevichian, Harry Teitelman, Jake Armstrong, Jaedoo Lee, Kyle Mowat, Olivia Blanc, Thomas Schmid, Tim Beckhardt, William Trebutien, Yeojin Shin
After Effects Animation/Composite: Andreas Bjoern Hansen, Alex Perry, Daniel Oeffinger, Fede Reano, Rasmus Bak, Wei Shen Wang, Yeojin Shin, Jaedoo Lee
3D Animation: Arvid Volz, Bill Burg, Bill Dorais, Chris Phillips, John Karian, Tao Ye
Editor: Chad Colby, Daniel Oeffinger
Audio: Antfood
YES! Soooo good! Loved the design