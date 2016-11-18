Buck: David Blaine “Spectacle of the Real” Posted by Stephen Price on Friday, November 18, 2016 · 1 Comment

ECD Orion Tait and the Buck crew in New York conjure a psychotropic intro for David Blaine’s latest magic special (complete with VO by Christopher Walken) reflecting just how disoriented and delighted the audience feels after witnessing Blaine’s low-key but mind-f#cking feats.

Directed By: Buck

Executive Creative Director: Orion Tait

Creative Director: Thomas Schmid

Creative Director: Daniel Oeffinger

Executive Producer: Anne Skopas

Senior Producer: Kevin Hall

Production Coordinator: Alexi Yeldezian

Storyboard: Justin Fines, Olivia Blanc, Thomas Schmid

Design: Daniel Oeffinger, Jaedoo Lee, Justin Fines, Lucas Brooking, Olivia Blanc, Thomas Schmid, Yeojin Shin, Yker Moreno

Cel Animation: Benjy Brooke, Gonzalo Menevichian, Harry Teitelman, Jake Armstrong, Jaedoo Lee, Kyle Mowat, Olivia Blanc, Thomas Schmid, Tim Beckhardt, William Trebutien, Yeojin Shin

After Effects Animation/Composite: Andreas Bjoern Hansen, Alex Perry, Daniel Oeffinger, Fede Reano, Rasmus Bak, Wei Shen Wang, Yeojin Shin, Jaedoo Lee

3D Animation: Arvid Volz, Bill Burg, Bill Dorais, Chris Phillips, John Karian, Tao Ye

Editor: Chad Colby, Daniel Oeffinger

Audio: Antfood