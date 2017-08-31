Cage Creative Collaboration and Project Management Platform Posted on Thursday, August 31, 2017 · Leave a Comment

If your creative team members are scattered around the country or across continents, you know keeping everyone on the same page is a major challenge. And that’s exactly why Sandip Patel and his team built Cage.

Here’s the official info:

“Cage is a platform to streamline team communication, manage projects and tasks, conduct collaborative media reviews, centralize asset management and initiate faster approvals – helping teams simplify their processes and increase everyone’s productivity, all in one place.”

Current customers include The Foundry, Sapient, CMT, Best Buy, Crayola, Intel, Leo Burnett, Jim Henson Company and Lego.

The best part is Stash fans get an exclusive, 25% off their first 3 months when they use the code: stash at cageapp.com

