Cécile Carre "Burn Out" Posted on Friday, September 8, 2017

Polished classical animation, gentle conflict, and a heart-tugging life lesson separate “Burn Out” from the pack of student films we’ve seen in 2017 and establish Gobelins grad Cécile Carre as a talent to watch.

Cécile Carre: “I have always been drawing as a hobby, but I was an engineer before I decided to become a professional artist. I studied animation filmmaking in Gobelins (Paris) and CalArts (California, for an exchange program). I am graduated since June 2017.”





School: Gobelins

Director: Cécile Carre

