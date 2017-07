Celebrating Nissin’s “White Mystery” Meat Posted on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Taking a poke at self-important design awards and holier-than-thou organic foodies, Nissin and their agency Dentsu flaunt the 10-millimeter cubes of pale mystery meat found in their Chili Tomato product.

Not useful but fun-to-know fact: In 1958, Nissin Foods founder Momofuku Ando invented the world’s first instant noodles: Chicken Ramen.

Client: Nissin Foods

Agency: Dentsu

Music: Yasutaka Nakata