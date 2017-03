Chanel Episode 18: “Gabrielle, A Rebel at Heart” Posted on Monday, March 6, 2017 · Leave a Comment

French motion designer/director Cyrille Smaha and illustrator Roxane Lagache are back with another stylish and breathless episode in their branded series for Chanel produced by Falabracks in Paris.

Director: Cyrille Smaha

Illustrations: Roxane Lagache

Production: Falabracks

Music: AVIA