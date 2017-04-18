A Coke Summer in Japan According to Buck Posted on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 · Leave a Comment

ECD Orion Tait and the buck crew let loose with a splash of effervescent eye candy for Coke drinkers in Japan, the brand’s second biggest market after the U.S.

Directed By: Buck

Executive Creative Director: Orion Tait

Executive Producer: Anne Skopas

Creative Director: Thomas Schmid

Associate Creative Director: Yker Moreno

Art Director: Nicolo Bianchino (Alex Mapar)

Senior Producer: Kitty Dillard

Production Coordinator: Stefania Consarino

Storyboard: Thomas Schmid

Design: Justin Fines, Yker Moreno, Thomas Schmid, Kyle Strope

Look Development: Alex Mapar, Christopher Phillips

Animatic: Olivia Blanc, William Trebutien

Animation: Nicolo Bianchino, Olivia Blanc, Rocio Cogno, Chad Colby, Alex Mapar, Gonzalo Menevichian, Kyle Mowat, Josh Parker, Christopher Phillips, Fede Reano, Kyle Strope, William Trebutien

Cg Lead: Ryan O’phelan

Modeling/texturing: Meng-chwen (Joy) Tien, Arvid Volz

Rigging: Ryan O’phelan

3d Effects: Ryan O’phelan