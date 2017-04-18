A Coke Summer in Japan According to Buck
ECD Orion Tait and the buck crew let loose with a splash of effervescent eye candy for Coke drinkers in Japan, the brand’s second biggest market after the U.S.
Directed By: Buck
Executive Creative Director: Orion Tait
Executive Producer: Anne Skopas
Creative Director: Thomas Schmid
Associate Creative Director: Yker Moreno
Art Director: Nicolo Bianchino (Alex Mapar)
Senior Producer: Kitty Dillard
Production Coordinator: Stefania Consarino
Storyboard: Thomas Schmid
Design: Justin Fines, Yker Moreno, Thomas Schmid, Kyle Strope
Look Development: Alex Mapar, Christopher Phillips
Animatic: Olivia Blanc, William Trebutien
Animation: Nicolo Bianchino, Olivia Blanc, Rocio Cogno, Chad Colby, Alex Mapar, Gonzalo Menevichian, Kyle Mowat, Josh Parker, Christopher Phillips, Fede Reano, Kyle Strope, William Trebutien
Cg Lead: Ryan O’phelan
Modeling/texturing: Meng-chwen (Joy) Tien, Arvid Volz
Rigging: Ryan O’phelan
3d Effects: Ryan O’phelan