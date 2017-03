Nothing is More Colorful than Monochrom Posted on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Lobo directors Mateus de Paula Santos and Fábio Acorsi leverage poetic copy from Brazilian agency F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi into a moody abstraction of spectral geometry for the Leica M Monochrom, billed as the first digital black-and-white camera.

Agency: F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi

Production: Lobo

Directors: Mateus de Paula Santos and Fábio Acorsi