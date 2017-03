How to Be Confident: Simply Accept You’re a Fool Posted on Friday, March 17, 2017 · Leave a Comment

I’ve been a fan of School of Life founder Alain de Botton’s brand of pop philosophy (and calm, erudite voice overs) for years, but this newest film rings so true I want to hug him.

Animated with wit and charm by UK director Steve West (aka Lazy Chief).

Client: School of Life

Written, narrated: Alain de Botton

Direction, animation: Steve West