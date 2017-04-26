Convincing the World that “Love Matters” Posted on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Portuguese creative houses HomemBala and AIM Studios team up to make the case for the Love Matters initiative from Dutch NGO RNW Media, a program focused on the sexual health and rights of young people.

Client: RNW

Directed by: HomemBala & AIM Studios

Creative Direction: HomemBala & AIM Studios

Art Director: Inês Morais

Illustration: José Teixeira

Character animation – José Teixeira

Animation 2D- Nuno Gonçalves

Animation 3D – Nuno Gonçalves, José Fernandes, José Teixeira

Additional Animation – Daniela Carvalho, José Vieira, José Fernandes

Scriptwriter: Ariane Osman

Advisors: Louise Dunne / Sobhi Khatib

Narrator: Natascha Jacobsz

Music: Tambourine Sound Design

Sound Design: André Aires