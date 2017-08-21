Dancing with Cranes in a Bamboo Forest Posted on Monday, August 21, 2017 · 1 Comment

Moscow production and VFX house Revolution Studio tease an unnamed new project with the release of this stunning all-CG clip of Japanese red crown cranes dancing in a verdant bamboo forest.





Animation: Revolution studio

Music: LSA – Vibrations

Toolkit: Maya, 3ds Max, V-Ray, Ornatrix, SpeedTree, After Effects

