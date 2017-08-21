Dancing with Cranes in a Bamboo Forest
Moscow production and VFX house Revolution Studio tease an unnamed new project with the release of this stunning all-CG clip of Japanese red crown cranes dancing in a verdant bamboo forest.
Animation: Revolution studio
Music: LSA – Vibrations
Toolkit: Maya, 3ds Max, V-Ray, Ornatrix, SpeedTree, After Effects
While the environments look certainly nice (some shots more like the establisher in the woods with the stairs prominently in frame, other not so much like the shot with the falling leave) I think that the character animation is lacking weight. OK sure, it’s birds and they don’t weight much, but still the animation looks mechanical to me.