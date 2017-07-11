Daniel Bruson: The Biggs “Breech Delivery”

Sao Paulo designer/director Daniel Bruson, who directed the powerful NSPCC “Pete’s Story” spot last year, changes gears completely in this frenetic Basquiat-flavored video for Brazilian power punk trio The Biggs.

Daniel Bruson: “Created as part of the Brazilian TV animated series Angeli The Killer. Featured in the show’s segment called ‘Psychedelic Moment’ as 1 of 13 freeform and crazy short animations.”
 
Produced by Coala Filmes
Design/animation: Daniel Bruson
 

