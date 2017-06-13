Daniel Kessler’s Favourite Music Memories
The formative musical memories of Interpol lead guitarist Daniel Kessler come to life in a dark and stormy palette via the talents of Nice Shit studio in Barcelona – the latest in a series of shorts for the Primavera Sound festival.
Watch the Favourite Music Memories of director John Carpenter and concert pianist James Rhodes via two more Barcelona studios, Device and Bungalow respectively.
Directed by Nice Shit Studio
Music & Sound Design: Aimar Molero
Design: Rodier Kidmann, Carmen Angelillo, Guido Lambertini
Animation: Guido Lambertini, Carmen Angelillo, Rodier Kidmann, Olivia Blanc, Gabriel Fermanelli, Leo Campasso
Clean Up Assistance: Macarena Ortega
My Favorite Music Memory Series:
Creative Direction: Alex Julia
Original Idea: Joan Pons
Executive Production: Igloo Films
Special Thanks: Daniel Kessler