Daniel Kessler's Favourite Music Memories Posted on Tuesday, June 13, 2017

The formative musical memories of Interpol lead guitarist Daniel Kessler come to life in a dark and stormy palette via the talents of Nice Shit studio in Barcelona – the latest in a series of shorts for the Primavera Sound festival.

Watch the Favourite Music Memories of director John Carpenter and concert pianist James Rhodes via two more Barcelona studios, Device and Bungalow respectively.

Directed by Nice Shit Studio

Music & Sound Design: Aimar Molero

Design: Rodier Kidmann, Carmen Angelillo, Guido Lambertini

Animation: Guido Lambertini, Carmen Angelillo, Rodier Kidmann, Olivia Blanc, Gabriel Fermanelli, Leo Campasso

Clean Up Assistance: Macarena Ortega

My Favorite Music Memory Series:

Creative Direction: Alex Julia

Original Idea: Joan Pons

Executive Production: Igloo Films

Special Thanks: Daniel Kessler