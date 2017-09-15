Dave Grohl Reveals the Story Behind “Concrete and Gold” Posted on Friday, September 15, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The twisted tale of how the new Foo Fighters album “Concrete and Gold” came to be – as told by Dave Grohl and enhanced by the animation talents at Visual Creatures in LA.

Co-founder Ryan McNeely at Visual Creatures: “Dave sat down in a recording booth and told us about making their new album then we animated it and kinda added our own spin to the visuals. It’s a mix of 2D Photoshop Cell animation and standard 2D After Effects.”





Animation: Visual Creatures

