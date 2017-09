David Droga & Dress Code for the Future of StoryTelling Posted on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 · Leave a Comment

David Droga, creative influencer and founder of agency Droga5 suggests, “We really have to think about why the consumer would give a shit about what we do” in this promo for FoST 2017 by Dress Code.

David Droga is a featured speaker at the 2017 Future of StoryTelling Summit.





Production: Dress Code

Director Dan Covert

EP: Brad Edelstein

Producer: Tara Rose Stromberg

Music and sound design: Youtoocanwoo