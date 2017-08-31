Destiny 2 “New Legends Will Rise” Live Action Trailer Posted on Thursday, August 31, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts and the Framestore VFX team lubricate this massive new trailer for Destiny 2 with just enough smart-ass comedy to attract new players while keeping hardcore fans firmly in hand.

Framestore Creative Director Alex Thomas: “My favorite sequence is the backlit melée. I love the coherence of the sequence, with action taking place across multiple floors, linked by characters across these divides. But in particular I love the silhouettes against the LED screen.”

“RSA Films and Framestore captured LIDAR scans on set during the live-action production giving Framestore the ability to scale accurately and know exactly where to cast elements within the frame.

“Framestore completed 75 complex shots combining live-action with CG including fully CG villains fighting real-life characters whilst hand-animating chase scenes.”

Shot in Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ (Kong: Skull Island) hometown of Detroit, the film features Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Serenity) as Cayde-6 and is powered by The Beastie Boy’s 1994 track “Sabotage.”

Releasing on September 6, 2017, Destiny 2 is an online-only multiplayer first-person shooter developed by Bungie and published by Activision.





