Douglas Eck & Magenta: Transforming Technology into Art Posted on Saturday, September 9, 2017

Meet Douglas Eck, a research scientist on Google Brain’s Magenta project teaching computers how to generate their own music, video, images, and text using neural networks and other types of machine learning.

Director Steve West and the creative team at Lazy Chef in London created this engaging four-minute explainer for The Future of Story Telling Summit and Festival.

FoST: “Although commonly thought of as opposing fields, art and technology have always been intertwined. Eck hopes the technology that he and the Magenta team are developing will empower artists to create in ways they never have before, and to generate entirely new frameworks of expression.”





Client: The Future of Story Telling

Director: Steve West

Animation: Steve West, Thomas Kilburn

Production: Lazy Chef

Music: Marmoset

