Dress Code Admits to “Coke Habit”
For their first in-house animated short, New York prodco Dress Code tackles a story of childhood addiction. In production for two years, the film renders a complex issue in a stark palette punctuated by fluid transitions and brutal visual collisions.
Direction: Dress Code
Animation: Evan Anthony, Mercy Lomelin, Josh Parker, Vincenzo Lodigiani, Eddie Song
Art direction & illustration: Marcin Zeglinski
Production: Tara Rose Stromberg, Nick Stromberg, Rose Glaeser
Story & voiceover: Mike Cook
Sound & music: You Too Can Woo