Dress Code Admits to "Coke Habit" Posted on Monday, January 30, 2017

For their first in-house animated short, New York prodco Dress Code tackles a story of childhood addiction. In production for two years, the film renders a complex issue in a stark palette punctuated by fluid transitions and brutal visual collisions.

Direction: Dress Code

Animation: Evan Anthony, Mercy Lomelin, Josh Parker, Vincenzo Lodigiani, Eddie Song

Art direction & illustration: Marcin Zeglinski

Production: Tara Rose Stromberg, Nick Stromberg, Rose Glaeser

Story & voiceover: Mike Cook

Sound & music: You Too Can Woo