Enjoy the Gentle Minimalism of “White Oaks Mall” Posted on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Maintaining visual and narrative interest for a three minute music video can be hard enough. And it certainly gets tougher when you restrict yourself to a few pins, a roll of paper, red thread, and a glacial camera move.

Welcome to “White Oaks Mall” by Chicago singer/songwriter Daniel Knox, directed and animated with charm and patience by UK motion man Jonathan Harris.

Director/animator: Jonathan Harris

From the album “Daniel Knox”

ⓟ & © Webb Whale Music 2015

under exclusive license to Carrot Top, Inc