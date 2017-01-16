Eoin Duffy: TED Ed “The Trolley Problem”

Posted on Monday, January 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

British philosopher Philippa Foot introduced her ethical thought experiment The Trolley Problem in 1967 to back her argument that our moral judgments are powered by rational thought.

Ms. Foot died in 2010 but I’m confident she would approve of the clarity and charm Vancouver director/animator Eion Duffy’s signature witty minimalism and David Kamp’s gentle audio design bring to her work via TED Ed.

TED Ed Trolley Problem | STASH MAGAZINE

TED Ed Trolley Problem | STASH MAGAZINE

TED Ed Trolley Problem | STASH MAGAZINE

TED Ed Trolley Problem | STASH MAGAZINE

TED Ed Trolley Problem | STASH MAGAZINE

DIRECTED BY
Eoin Duffy

WRITER
Eleanor Nelsen

AUDIO
David Kamp

ANIMATION:
Eoin Duffy
Tyler Morgan
Super Dasil
Mahesh
Hovsepyan Karen
Cooper Custom
Pranavjit Virdi

NARRATOR
Addison Anderson

PRODUCER
Gerta Xhelo

PRODUCTION COORDINATOR
Jessica Ruby

Category: Brand film, Featured, Motion Graphics · Tags: , ,

Leave A Comment