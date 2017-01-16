Eoin Duffy: TED Ed “The Trolley Problem” Posted on Monday, January 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment

British philosopher Philippa Foot introduced her ethical thought experiment The Trolley Problem in 1967 to back her argument that our moral judgments are powered by rational thought.

Ms. Foot died in 2010 but I’m confident she would approve of the clarity and charm Vancouver director/animator Eion Duffy’s signature witty minimalism and David Kamp’s gentle audio design bring to her work via TED Ed.

DIRECTED BY

Eoin Duffy

WRITER

Eleanor Nelsen

AUDIO

David Kamp

ANIMATION:

Eoin Duffy

Tyler Morgan

Super Dasil

Mahesh

Hovsepyan Karen

Cooper Custom

Pranavjit Virdi

NARRATOR

Addison Anderson

PRODUCER

Gerta Xhelo

PRODUCTION COORDINATOR

Jessica Ruby