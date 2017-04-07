Help Eusong Lee make “My Moon” Posted on Friday, April 7, 2017 · Leave a Comment

In issue 93 of the Permanent Collection, Stash published Eusong Lee’s emotional animated short “Will,” inspired by the events of 9/11. Eusong’s poetic new film called “My Moon” launched on Kickstarter this week.

Eusong Lee: “There was a specific story I wanted to tell since it was coming from a personal experience. But I didn’t want to show it through regular people or as a typical human love story, I wanted to find symbols and metaphors that represent each element in the story.

“The relationships of the Sun, Earth and the Moon fits perfectly in terms of their planetary dynamics. But because we are dealing with a planetary system, which is a flawlessly working relationship, it was challenging to find a drama that matches to the specific emotional experience.”

Help Eusong and his team make “My Moon” via Kickstarter.

Director: Eusong Lee

Producer: Sarah Kambara

Music & Sound Design: David Kamp

Animation: Natan Moura & Eusong Lee

Watch Eusong Lee’s 2012 short film “Will”