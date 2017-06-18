Expand Your Field of View: Creating 360 Content Posted on Sunday, June 18, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Join our friends at FITC for a half-day workshop in NYC to learn the basic principles and best practices for filming in 360, including how to capture video, edit and publish using the Samsung Gear 360.

Samsung Gear 360, Galaxy phones and lunch are included!

Just bring your laptop and curiosity.

Expand Your Field of View: Creating 360 Content

Saturday, July 15 // 1:00PM – 5:00PM

Projective Space L.E.S.

72 Allen Street 3rd Floor

New York, NY 10002

Grab more details and tickets HERE.

