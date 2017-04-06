Can the Death of a Spacecraft make you Emotional? Posted on Thursday, April 6, 2017 · Leave a Comment

In September 2017 NASA’s Cassini spacecraft will end it’s 20-year mission observing Saturn and its moons and commence a heroic, one-way dive into Saturn’s atmosphere.

Directed by Swedish digital artist (and space junky) Erik Wernquist for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the film strikes a genuine emotional tone – rare in science films – by successfully casting Cassini as a fearless, faithful, and selfless explorer.

Erik Wernquist: “The film is meant as an inspirational and informative piece about what happens in the last months of the mission and as a celebration of all that this historic spacecraft has achieved.

“It has been an unprecedented honor for me to do this film. Being a passionate enthusiast of planetary science, Cassini is the one mission – more than any other – to define my interest in the field, as I’ve had the pleasure to follow its success, from start to end, for a major part of my adult life.

“Thank you Cassini, and farewell. The solar system will feel empty without you.”

DIRECTOR – Erik Wernquist

PRODUCERS – Preston Dyches (JPL), Stephen Epstein (JPL)

MUSIC – Cristian Sandquist

WRITER – Preston Dyches (JPL)

NARRATOR – Stephanie Czajkowski

COLORIST – Caj Müller

EDITOR – Micke Lindgren

VISUALS COMPOSITING & PRODUCTION – Erik Wernquist

CASSINI MODELING – Svante Segelson

CASSINI SHADING, TEXTURES & DYNAMICS – Per Jonsson

SATURN BACKGROUND PAINTINGS – Greg Martin

TITLES – Mikael Hall

ADDITIONAL TEXTURES & BACKGROUNDS – Svante Segelson

ADDITIONAL COMPOSITING & PARTICLES – Mikael Hall

Thank you NASA, JPL, ESA and the entire Cassini/Huygens team for making such a wonderful, successful and inspiring mission.