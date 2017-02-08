Fast and Funny: BBC “Every Element of Wonder” Posted on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Frenetic new promo directed by FLINK in Hamburg through Y&R London ties together 39 BBC learning titles across TV, radio, digital and social media platforms into 50 seconds of smiles powered by an adaptation of Tom Lehrer’s 1959 ditty “The Elements.”

And for the more nerdy/curious, here’s an animated version of the original “The Elements” as sung by Tom Lehrer:

Client: BBC

Agency: Y&R London

Production Company: Indy8

Director: weareflink

Creative lead: Daniel Balzer

Executive Producer: Andreas Lampe

Producers: Charlie Stanfield, Ilka Hollmann

CG Artists: Daniel Balzer, Lasse Clausen, Martin Hess, Myrna Kinnman, Frank Spalteholz, Rafael Vicente

Compositing Artist: Martin Hess

Editing: Daniel Balzer, Martin Hess

Sound design: Chris Turner @ Jungle

Music arrangement and production: Fred Ashworth @ Native