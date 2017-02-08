Fast and Funny: BBC “Every Element of Wonder”
Frenetic new promo directed by FLINK in Hamburg through Y&R London ties together 39 BBC learning titles across TV, radio, digital and social media platforms into 50 seconds of smiles powered by an adaptation of Tom Lehrer’s 1959 ditty “The Elements.”
And for the more nerdy/curious, here’s an animated version of the original “The Elements” as sung by Tom Lehrer:
Client: BBC
Agency: Y&R London
Production Company: Indy8
Director: weareflink
Creative lead: Daniel Balzer
Executive Producer: Andreas Lampe
Producers: Charlie Stanfield, Ilka Hollmann
CG Artists: Daniel Balzer, Lasse Clausen, Martin Hess, Myrna Kinnman, Frank Spalteholz, Rafael Vicente
Compositing Artist: Martin Hess
Editing: Daniel Balzer, Martin Hess
Sound design: Chris Turner @ Jungle
Music arrangement and production: Fred Ashworth @ Native