Feud of the Century: “Sartre vs Camus”
In post-WWII Paris, rival existentialists Jean-Paul Sartre and Albert Camus were also close friends and celebrities. But in 1952 their disparate world views blew up into “the philosophical feud of the century.”
Directed and animated by Andrew Khosravani, “Camus versus Sartre” is the first short film in a series of Philosophy Feuds, commissioned by Aeon (one of our favorite digital magazines).
Client: Aeon
Director & Animator: Andrew Khosravani
Producer: Kellen Quinn
Writer: Sam Dresser
Sound designer: Eli Cohn
Narrator: Travis Brecher
Additional Illustration: Rafa Court
Music: 8th and Fitzwater by Pond5