Feud of the Century: "Sartre vs Camus" Posted on Tuesday, February 7, 2017

In post-WWII Paris, rival existentialists Jean-Paul Sartre and Albert Camus were also close friends and celebrities. But in 1952 their disparate world views blew up into “the philosophical feud of the century.”

Directed and animated by Andrew Khosravani, “Camus versus Sartre” is the first short film in a series of Philosophy Feuds, commissioned by Aeon (one of our favorite digital magazines).

Client: Aeon

Director & Animator: Andrew Khosravani

Producer: Kellen Quinn

Writer: Sam Dresser

Sound designer: Eli Cohn

Narrator: Travis Brecher

Additional Illustration: Rafa Court

Music: 8th and Fitzwater by Pond5