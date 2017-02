FITC Amsterdam X Titles Posted on Monday, February 20, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Inspired by the concept of “potential,” Turkish motion designer Murat Pak opened the 10th edition of FITC Amsterdam this morning with a stark and elegant sequence of minimalist geometric vignettes set to haunting music by Lustmord (aka Welsh composer Brian Williams).

Video: Murat Pak twitter.com/muratpak

Audio: Lustmord twitter.com/lustmord