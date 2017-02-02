Framestore Appoints CG Supervisor Fabio Zangla Posted on Thursday, February 2, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From the release:

Framestore is pleased to announce the appointment of award-winning CG Supervisor Fabio Zangla, who will work within the global Film team. Fabio will be based in London, and collaborate with Framestore’s diverse and talented teams across both London and Montréal facilities.

A budding graphic designer and programmer, Fabio launched his career as a 3D generalist at a studio specializing in commercials and music videos in his native Italy. He was quickly absorbed into the international film industry, moving to Animal Logic in Australia as a Lighting TD on Academy Award-winning Happy Feet.

A move to MPC saw Fabio establish himself as a lead in the Lighting and Look Development department. Whilst there, he worked on various award-winning films including Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Building on this experience, Fabio moved to Weta Digital for Avatar, then back to London to supervise projects including Interstellar, Skyfall, Marvel’s Antman and Assassin’s Creed.

Says Fabio, ‘being part of a industry-leading studio that is known for it’s innovative work, groundbreaking effects and creative team is very exciting. I’m sure that there are many adventures ahead of me!’

Framestore’s work in Film ranges from the creation of key animated characters to complex environments and intricate visual effects. Films currently in production include Beauty and the Beast, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Alien: Covenant, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 and Paddington 2.

https://www.framestore.com/