Helping Change the Odds for Girls
Scores of inspirational spots were released this week for International Women’s Day, but few packed the emotional gut punch of this Microsoft work thru m:united/McCann with VFX from the NY and London teams of Framestore.
The passion and excitement of these young women who want to change the world contrasted with their shock and disappointment when they learn the odds of achieving their dreams – heartbreaking.
The clip encourages girls to stay in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and features Microsoft’s products, the Hololens and Surface tablet.
