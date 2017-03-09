Helping Change the Odds for Girls Posted on Thursday, March 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Scores of inspirational spots were released this week for International Women’s Day, but few packed the emotional gut punch of this Microsoft work thru m:united/McCann with VFX from the NY and London teams of Framestore.

The passion and excitement of these young women who want to change the world contrasted with their shock and disappointment when they learn the odds of achieving their dreams – heartbreaking.

The clip encourages girls to stay in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and features Microsoft’s products, the Hololens and Surface tablet.

Client: Microsoft

Agency: m:united/McCann

For Framestore:

Head of Production/Executive Producer

Sarah Hiddlestone

Senior Producer

Karen Czukerberg

Senior Producer

Raven Sia

Head of VR Studio, London

Karl Woolley

Creative Director

Andy Rowan-Robinson

Compositing Supervisor

Steve Drew

Raul Ortego

Design

Marc Smith

Abram Seaman

3D

Patrick Ross

Georgios Cherouvim

Georgios Papaioannou

Jacob Slutsky

Glory Zheng

Mohamed Echkouna

Sean Curran

Shayne Ryan

Will Frazier

Compositing

Dan Giraldo

Elaina Brillantes

Jose Arauz

Giulia Bartra

Ranran Meng

Chicheng Peng

Compositing

Liz Yang

2D

Callum McKeveny

Rob Go

Senior Colourist

Beau Leon

Junior Colourist

Jonah Braun

VFX Support

Ben Cronin

Deepa Paulus

Katie Rhodes

Megan De Wolf

Paul O’Brien

Savneet Nagi

Tim Greenwood

Tim Osborne