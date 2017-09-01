Framestore Promotes Mathieu Bertrand to Head of CG at Montréal Studio Posted on Friday, September 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Having joined the company soon after its Canadian launch in 2013, Mathieu has witnessed the facility grow from an initial team of 30 to more than 400 VFX artists, production and support staff. ‘Heading up CG at Framestore is very exciting’, he says. ‘It’s a huge honour and I’m excited to be contributing to what will be some of the most interesting films around. Framestore’s reputation for VFX is world-renowned, and we have fantastic projects in production that will continue the tradition.’

Framestore’s Montréal facility comprises 40 different nationalities, close to 50% of whom are Canadian citizens. ‘Montréal’s VFX industry has changed tremendously in the last five years’, adds Mathieu. ‘The city is now a hub for world-leading VFX, with international and local houses handling large and complex awards on amazing movies.’

Mathieu joined Framestore as a Lighting Technical Director and was soon promoted to the role of CG Supervisor on films including BAFTA-nominated Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Denis Villeneuve’s BAFTA-nominated Arrival, Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant and the upcoming Geostorm. A graduate of the NAD Center, he is also currently studying software development part-time at McGill University.

Says Lucy Killick, Managing Director of Framestore in Montréal: ‘Mathieu has impressed us all, and he was the obvious choice for the position. He is a natural role model who is well respected by the team. I look forward to working with him on the diverse and exciting projects currently on our slate.’

