Frederic Siegel “Ruben Leaves”
Zurich animator/designer/illustrator Frederic Siegel draws on his own obsessive-compulsive habits to create “Ruben Leaves,” a five minute study of modern neuroses full of dark humor and spectacular visuals wrought in a stripped down palette.
A phenomenal success on the international festival circuit, “Ruben Leaves” was created during Siegel’s tenure at the Lucerne School of Art & Design while studying for his Bachelor of Arts in Film with specialization in 2D Animation. He graduated in 2015.
